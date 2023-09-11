Superstar Mahesh Babu has been busy with the shooting of Guntur Kaaram. The regular shooting of the film is progressing. The music has been composed by SS Thaman. The makers of the film are all set to unleash a duet song on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Currently, Thaman is busy tuning and recording the song. It is going to be a chartbuster song like Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma, sources say.

Guntur Karam is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. After Khaleja and Athadu, Mahesh Babu is teaming up with Trivikram third time. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sree Leela will be seen as the female lead in the film.

Sree Leela replaced Pooja Hegde as the makers have terminated the latter from the movie. Guntur Karam will be released during Sankranthi 2024. The film is all set to lock horns with Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD.

Stay tuned for more updates.