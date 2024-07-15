Glad That The Film Is Getting Very Good Response - Raja Raveendra At 'Sarangadariya' Success Meet

Raja Raveendar, starring in 'Sarangadariya', expressed gratitude during the success meet, stating, "We received tremendous support from the media and secured a significant number of theaters. The audience response has been overwhelmingly positive. The entire team, comprising talented individuals, worked diligently. Moin, Mohith, and Yashaswini delivered outstanding performances, earning praise alongside every actor. This marks a highlight in my career, and I am thankful to the producer and director for this opportunity."

Producer Sarath Chandra shared his joy, saying, " 'Sarangadariya' is running successfully with strong occupancy across all released theaters. The audience response has been heartening, especially seeing the film perform well in theaters where I have cherished many movies in the past. Despite a modest initial turnout, positive word-of-mouth has steadily boosted our collections. We believed in our story, and its impact is now reflecting in box office numbers. Each character has resonated well, particularly the roles played by Moin, Mohith, and Yashaswini. Our director's dedication, leaving his job in Muscat to pursue filmmaking, is evident in his ability to weave multiple narratives into a cohesive story. His vision, coupled with the technical team's efforts, has garnered praise, with special mention to the DOP for stunning visuals. This success is a testament to the hard work put in by every member of our team, and we are deeply grateful to our audience for their support."