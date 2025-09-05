Ghati OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Anushka Shetty’s Action Drama

Director Krish Jagarlamudi’s much-awaited action crime drama Ghati has finally hit the big screens worldwide today. Starring top actress Anushka Shetty and legendary Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan’s grandson Vikram Prabhu in lead roles, the film is penned by Chintakinda Srinivas and jointly produced by Rajeev Reddy and Saibabu Jagarlamudi. The cast also includes Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Jagapathi Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, John Vijay, Ravindra Vijay, and VTV Ganesh.

Special premiere shows were held across North America and other overseas markets, drawing strong initial reactions. Early reviews on social media call the first half “outstanding,” with Anushka’s portrayal of Sheelavathi winning widespread praise. Many fans are also hailing the film as Krish’s solid comeback, highlighting the background score and high-octane action sequences.

The pre-climax and climax are being described as gripping, while the much-talked-about train sequence has been termed “next level.” Several viewers feel the second half offers a complete cinematic experience, with Anushka’s performance in the climax standing out. However, a section of the audience has rated the film as average.

In the latest update, reports confirm that Ghati’s digital streaming rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video.