Futuristic Car from Prabhas's Kalki 2898 AD: Bujji Is Winning Hearts

Prabhas and Nag Ashwin's Pan-Indian film Kalki 2898 AD is hogging all the limelight. The makers kickstarted the film's unique promotions with a creative event. This marked the introduction of Bujji, an AI-enabled gadget-loaded futuristic car, used by Bhairava (Prabhas) in this science-fiction film.

Sensational Star Prabhas was seen donning his costume for the role of Bhairava from Kalki 2898 AD and was spotted driving his Bujji. After the actor's dramatic entrance, he addressed the crowd, showcasing the new role he is about to portray. Prabhas expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan, acknowledging the inspiration they have been for him since childhood. He also praised Deepika Padukone for her international influence.

Director Nag Ashwin also addressed the event. He shared his insights on the "Bujji" vehicle, emphasizing the engineering effort that went into its creation. He expressed pride in his work and showcased its international quality, presenting this star-studded sci-fi film to Hollywood.

The film's grand release is on June 27th of this year. None other than Mahindra & Mahindra's Chairperson Anand Mahindra heaped praises on Bujji, the futuristic car and director Nag Ashwin.