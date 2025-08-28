Draupathi 2 First Look: Richard Rishi as Veera Simha Kadavarayan – Intense and Intriguing

Following the super success of the 2020 Tamil film “Draupathi”, popular actor Richard Rishi is returning with the sequel, “Draupathi 2”. This much-anticipated historical action drama is currently in production, mounted on a grand scale by Netaji Productions, in association with Chola Chakravarthy, and produced by G. M Film Corporation. The film is directed by Mohan G., known for films such as Pazhaya Vannarapettai, Draupathi, Rudra Thandavam, and Bagasuran.

On the auspicious occasion of Sri Vinayaka Chavithi, the makers have unveiled the first look poster today, raising expectations for the film’s grand theatrical release later this year in both Tamil and Telugu.

Set in the 14th century, the film explores the blood-stained history of Hoysala emperor Veera Vallalar III, who ruled South India with Thiruvannamalai as his capital, along with the bravery of the Kadavarayas of Sendhamangalam. The story unfolds against the backdrop of the Mughal invasion of Tamil Nadu.

Around 75% of the film’s shoot took place extensively in Mumbai, and a few other key portions were also shot in Senji, Thiruvannamalai, and Kerala.

A major highlight is how this epic historical narrative connects with the story of the first part, Draupathi, making this the much-awaited second instalment in the franchise.

Talented actress Rakshana Indusudan will be seen as the female lead in the movie. The cast also features an ensemble of actors, Natti Natraj, Y. G. Mahendran, Nadodigal Barani, Saravana Subbiah, Vel Ramamoorthy, Siraj Johnny, Dinesh Lamba, Ganesh Gaurang, Divi, Devayani Sharma, and Arunodayan in pivotal roles.

The film’s dialogues are written by Padma Chandrasekhar, and Mohan G. Ghibran composed the music for the film, while cinematography is handled by Philip R. Sundar. Devaraj is serving as the editor, and Kamalnathan is working as the Art Director. Thanika Tony is composing the choreography, and the stunts are being composed by Action Santosh.

Get ready to experience the saga of Hoysala emperor Veera Vallalar III and the Kadavarayar kings of Senthamangalam, a story etched in valour, sacrifice, and blood-soaked history. Draupauthi 2 hitting theatres in Tamil & Telugu soon.