Dhurandhar 2 X Reviews: Blockbuster Show

Mar 19, 2026, 08:24 IST
- Sakshi Post

Dhurandhar: The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh has taken social media by storm following its paid preview shows, with Twitter flooded with overwhelmingly positive reactions from fans and moviegoers.

Early audience reviews describe the film as a high-octane entertainer packed with intense action, gripping storytelling, and powerful performances. Many netizens called the film “pure madness” and claimed it would “blow your mind,” highlighting its larger-than-life cinematic experience.

Fans especially praised Ranveer Singh’s performance, with several calling it one of the best of his career. His portrayal of the lead character has been widely appreciated for its intensity, emotional depth, and commanding screen presence.

The film’s action sequences, scale, and unexpected twists have also impressed audiences. Social media users pointed out that the storyline keeps viewers hooked throughout, while the climax and key character entries have been described as standout moments.

However, a few viewers noted that the film’s long runtime and heavy action may feel overwhelming to some, making it a slightly polarising watch despite its strong impact.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film released on March 19, 2026, and has already generated massive buzz ahead of its full theatrical run. With strong word-of-mouth and social media hype, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to perform big at the box office.

Overall, the Twitter verdict is clear — the film is a must-watch for fans of action-packed cinema, with Ranveer Singh’s performance being the biggest highlight.


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Tags: 
Ranveer Singh
Sara Arjun
Aditya Dhar
Dhurandhar 2 review
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