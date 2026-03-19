Dhurandhar 2 X Reviews: Blockbuster Show

Dhurandhar: The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh has taken social media by storm following its paid preview shows, with Twitter flooded with overwhelmingly positive reactions from fans and moviegoers.

Early audience reviews describe the film as a high-octane entertainer packed with intense action, gripping storytelling, and powerful performances. Many netizens called the film “pure madness” and claimed it would “blow your mind,” highlighting its larger-than-life cinematic experience.

Fans especially praised Ranveer Singh’s performance, with several calling it one of the best of his career. His portrayal of the lead character has been widely appreciated for its intensity, emotional depth, and commanding screen presence.

The film’s action sequences, scale, and unexpected twists have also impressed audiences. Social media users pointed out that the storyline keeps viewers hooked throughout, while the climax and key character entries have been described as standout moments.

However, a few viewers noted that the film’s long runtime and heavy action may feel overwhelming to some, making it a slightly polarising watch despite its strong impact.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film released on March 19, 2026, and has already generated massive buzz ahead of its full theatrical run. With strong word-of-mouth and social media hype, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to perform big at the box office.

Overall, the Twitter verdict is clear — the film is a must-watch for fans of action-packed cinema, with Ranveer Singh’s performance being the biggest highlight.

#Dhurandhar2 is amazing from start to finish. It has everything big visuals, strong story, emotions, action, great performances, and a powerful impact. Hats off to @AdityaDharFilms for creating what looks like a sure blockbuster #Dhurandhar2Review After the first film,… pic.twitter.com/FvD4bmsgVt — Vishal (@VishalMalvi_) March 18, 2026

Ditto recreated by Aditya Dhar Every Casting in #Dhurandhar2 looks original 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lySC1EmeI0 — Aditya SRKian 🚩 (@AdityaRaut85685) March 18, 2026

Review of #Dhurandhar2 A Masterclass in positive coercion and politics Dhurandhar 2 delivers a powerful continuation, brilliantly filling the emotional and operational gap left by Rahman. Hamza steps up as the new protagonist, eventually executing a chilling assassination of… pic.twitter.com/ywLfAFvmhA — Ankit Raj Shrivastava 🇮🇳 (@AnkitRajBharat) March 18, 2026