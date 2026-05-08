Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ranveer Singh Film

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has emerged as one of the biggest cinematic successes in Indian film history. After a phenomenal theatrical run that reportedly crossed ₹1800 crore at the worldwide box office, attention has now shifted to the film’s digital release.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action-packed sequel became a massive global sensation and cemented its place among the highest-grossing Indian movies ever made. Following weeks of packed theatres and huge fan celebrations, viewers are now eagerly waiting for the film to arrive on OTT platforms.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Expected Soon

Although the makers have not officially confirmed the streaming release date yet, industry reports suggest that the film could make its digital debut in the third week of May 2026. Since most major Bollywood releases now follow an eight-week theatrical window before arriving online, the expected OTT launch timeline aligns with current industry trends.

The movie completed nearly eight weeks in cinemas around May 13, increasing speculation that its online premiere announcement could happen anytime soon.

The streaming rights for the blockbuster have reportedly been acquired by JioHotstar. Interestingly, the first installment of the franchise premiered on Netflix after its theatrical release, making this a notable platform shift for the sequel.

Can Dhurandhar 2 Repeat Its Streaming Success?

The original Dhurandhar enjoyed tremendous popularity on streaming platforms despite already performing exceptionally well in theatres. One major reason behind its OTT success was the massive anticipation surrounding the sequel, which drove viewers to revisit the franchise online.

Reports suggest that the first film attracted nearly 32 million views during its streaming run, making it one of the most-watched Indian films on OTT platforms.

However, industry analysts believe matching those numbers may be difficult for Dhurandhar 2. Unlike the first film, the sequel does not carry the same mystery or curiosity factor. Additionally, a much larger audience has already watched the movie in theatres, which could impact repeat viewing numbers on streaming.

Even so, expectations remain extremely high for the digital premiere due to the film’s historic theatrical performance and strong fan following across India and overseas markets.

Dhurandhar Franchise Becomes a Box Office Giant

With both films delivering extraordinary commercial success, the Dhurandhar franchise has now established itself as one of the biggest film brands in Indian cinema. The series has gained popularity for its large-scale action sequences, patriotic backdrop, emotional storytelling, and stylish presentation.

Combined worldwide earnings of both films have reportedly crossed ₹3100 crore, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian movie franchises ever.

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