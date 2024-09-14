Devara Run Time Vs Animal Run Time : Animal Director Comments

The highly anticipated movie 'Devara' is set to release on September 27, and fans are eagerly waiting for it. To build up the excitement, the movie unit has released a special interview promo featuring NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Koratala Shiva, moderated by none other than the acclaimed director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The promo gives a glimpse into the film's action-packed scenes and offers a sneak peek into the making of 'Devara'. The interview promises to reveal interesting details about the film, including the cast's experiences during shooting and the director's vision.

NTR, who recently went to Mumbai for the trailer launch, has been busy promoting the film in Bollywood. Photos of him with Sandeep Reddy Vanga have gone viral, sparking speculation about a potential collaboration.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his success with films like 'Arjun Reddy', 'Kabir Singh', and 'Animal', brings his unique perspective to the interview. The promo has already generated a lot of buzz among fans, who are eagerly waiting for the full interview.

