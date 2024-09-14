UN chief appoints special envoy on water

United Nations, Sep 14 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Retno L.P. Marsudi of Indonesia as his special envoy on water.

The appointment, made on Friday, aims at galvanising partnerships and concerted efforts to advance the water agenda, including the follow-up on the outcomes of the UN 2023 Water Conference, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The special envoy will draw on these outcomes in the lead-up to various global water processes, particularly the UN 2026 Water Conference," said a press release issued by the world body.

Marsudi will support efforts to ensure a water-secure future for all by advocating for stronger political, economic and socio-cultural cooperation at all levels and will also aim to enhance international cooperation and synergies among various international water processes in support of the achievement of all water-related goals and targets, such as Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the press release said.

Representing the UN chief in global water processes, Marsudi will also work with UN-Water and its members in support of the implementation of the UN System-wide Strategy on Water and Sanitation at all levels, in line with the SDG 6 Global Acceleration Framework.

Marsudi, who will take up the role of special envoy on water on November 1, has been serving as the minister for foreign affairs of Indonesia from 2014 to October 2024.

