Deepak Saroj's Siddharth Roy launched

Deepak Saroj, who captivated audiences as a child actor in numerous films, is now making his debut as a hero with the romantic cult love story Siddharth Roy. The film marks his entry into the lead role, and it was grandly launched today with a pooja ceremony. This film, produced by Thanniru Haribabu under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Arts Production No. 1, also marks Harish Gadagani's directorial debut. Deekshika and Anaira play the lead heroines, while Raghu Babu, Hyper Aadi, Satya, YouTuber Punju, Yadamma Raju, and Raccha Ravi play significant supporting roles.

The film’s grand launch ceremony took place at the film office, with a pooja program attended by prominent directors. Chief guests included directors Venu Udugula, Pradeep Maddali, the committee boys of Yadu Vamsi fame, Ka fame Sujith-Sandeep, Sandeep Saroj, Bharat Vadhana, Uday Sharma, Vamsi Chaganti, Hyper Aadi, and Raccha Ravi. Following the pooja, the script was presented by Pradeep Maddala and Yadu Vamsi, while Venu Udugula clapped for the film's opening shot, and Sujith switched on the camera.

Speaking about his debut film, director Harish shared, "This is my first film, and as soon as I told the story to the producer, he was eager to start immediately. I will be forever indebted to him. I am grateful to both our hero Deepak and heroine Anaira for accepting this story. A special thanks to all the guests who graced this event. This is a complete love story, and we are bringing this romantic cult love tale to the audience. We plan to begin shooting in January and complete it by April."

Hero Deepak Saroj expressed, "My name is Deepak Saroj, and the famous dialogue I always say has stayed in the minds of Telugu audiences. Director Harish has come up with a beautiful love story. When I heard the script, I knew it was a story I had to be a part of. The team is fantastic, and I’m fortunate that Anoop Rubens is composing the music. I feel lucky that he’s providing the music for my film. Although this is producer Haribabu’s first film, I believe he has a bright future ahead in the industry. It's great to work with producers who are so dedicated to the film. We have a great team with cinematographer Suresh and editor Varaprasad, and I’m thankful to everyone who attended today, especially our PRO Shiva."

Heroine Anaira shared, "I am very happy and feel lucky to be part of this project. A special thanks to our directors and producers for giving me this opportunity. It's not easy for an outsider to get a film opportunity, but they saw potential in me and gave me a chance. Talking about it gives me goosebumps because it’s been my dream to appear in front of the camera. Cinema has always been my passion. I love it so much that I’d fall and die for it. I’m excited to work with Deepak Garu, and together, we’re ready to deliver an entertaining and exciting film with our amazing team."

Producer Haribabu said, "I’m Haribabu, and I’ve been involved in the real estate sector in Hyderabad for 20 years. With a passion for cinema, I’m establishing a banner called Lakshmi Narasimha Arts and making films. This is my debut as a producer, and I instantly loved the story as soon as it was presented to me. I’ve been passionate about films since childhood, which is why I chose to become a producer. I’m thankful to Anoop for the music, Suresh for the cinematography, and I appreciate the hero and heroine for accepting the story. A big thank you to all the directors, friends, and media who came to bless us today."