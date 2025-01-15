Daaku Maharaaj Day 3 Box Office Collection: Balakrishna and Bobby Deol's Action Thriller Continues Strong Performance

The much-anticipated Telugu action thriller Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol, hit theaters on January 12, 2025. Since its release, the film has garnered positive responses from both critics and audiences, resulting in a strong opening at the box office. Despite a slight dip in collections, the movie continues to perform well and is on track to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club soon.

Box Office Performance: Day 3

According to reports, Daaku Maharaaj earned Rs 12.00 crore on its third day, bringing its total net collection to Rs 50.15 crore. The film opened with an impressive Rs 25.35 crore on Day 1 and followed up with Rs 12.8 crore on Day 2.

Day-wise Box Office Collection:

Day 1: Rs 25.35 crore

Day 2: Rs 12.8 crore

Day 3: Rs 12.00 crore

Theatre Occupancy: On Tuesday, the film achieved an overall occupancy rate of 50.39% in Telugu-speaking regions. The breakdown of the day's occupancy is as follows:

Morning Shows: 21.50%

Afternoon Shows: 54.38%

Evening Shows: 63.92%

Night Shows: 61.75%

Production Budget: Daaku Maharaaj was produced on a substantial budget of Rs 100 crore, reflecting the film's high production values and star-studded cast.

About the Film: Daaku Maharaaj tells the gripping story of a fearless robber who fights for survival while establishing his dominion amidst fierce confrontations with powerful foes. The film features a stellar ensemble cast including Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, Bobby Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Payal Rajput, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Prakash Raj in significant roles. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the movie is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. The dynamic soundtrack is composed by Thaman S.

As Daaku Maharaaj continues to attract audiences to theaters, its impressive box office run underscores the film's appeal and the powerful performances delivered by its cast. Fans eagerly anticipate its continued success in the coming days.