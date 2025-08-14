Coolie Review: Aamir Khan Role Disappoints, Flat and Underwhelming

Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie hit the screens today, August 14, 2025, clashing with Hrithik Roshan and NTR's War 2. While War 2 received mixed talk, Coolie too received mixed to negative talk from all corners. Even Rajinikanth's fans left disappointed with Lokesh's directorial.

The guest role played by Aamir Khan also received luekwarm response.

Not everyone was as impressed with Coolie though, because one X user thought Coolie was ‘mediocre’, writing, “If you need further proof that #LokeshKanagaraj is an overrated director, #Coolie is the ultimate proof. If #Leo is bad, #Coolie is a mess. Mediocre Script backed by usual Loki gimmicks. Some cameos gave high moments along with Rajnikanth flashback which was.”

Another thought that Lokesh tried to pull off a Jailer but failed, “#Coolie Lokesh tried to do a Jailer. But couldn't get not even one well staged sequence. Seems entire budget was spent for the salary only. Coolie made me realize how good Prashant Neel is setting up mass sequences. He is the Real GOAT.”

Fans were also unhappy with Aamir Khan’s cameo in the film. One user on X wrote, “Rajinikanth wanted to end the trend of cameo appearances, so he picked the least impactful actor for the role — and Aamir delivered it perfectly.” Another fan called it “wasted potential,” saying, “Coolie felt flat. There were a few good moments but no adrenaline rush, which I expected from a Lokesh–Thalaivar combination. The performances were good and the cinematography was stunning, but the weak story wasted it all. Aamir Khan’s cameo had no real purpose. Stylish look, but wasted potential. Watch only with low expectations.”

Coolie Movie Review: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj Deliver Average Revenge Drama