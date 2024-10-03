Chinmayi Sripada Slams Minister's Remarks: " No Explanation Needed"

The Telugu film industry is abuzz with controversy following Minister Konda Surekha's remarks alleging that several actresses, including Samantha, were forced to leave the industry or get married due to pressure from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KTR.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada expressed her anger at the minister's comments and at the media trial on Samantha, which has forced several YouTube channels to trend her name. Chinmayi clarified that Samantha has no competitor and added that these cheap accusations are merely for TRPs and views.

Also read: Samantha's Response to Konda Surekha's Shocking Allegations

Film Actor Nagarjuna also joined and requested the politicians not to drag film personalities' lives into political debate. He urged Minister Konda Surekha to withdraw her statements. On the other hand, while replying to one such netizen asking her to confront Samantha on phone tapping issues during the BRS government regime, Chinmayi said Samantha doesn't owe anyone an explanation.

Also read: NTR's Sharp Counter to Konda Surekha: Tollywood Serious on Minister Surekha's Comments

This is why people need their politicians or whatever public figure to explain their deeds, not celebrities. The topic of discussion has been disliked and has received much focus in the country's Telugu film industry.

Also read: Konda Surekha withdraws comments on Samantha's divorce