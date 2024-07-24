BTS Jimin’s single ‘Who’ sets new record on Spotify

K-pop superband BTS member Jimin’s latest hit number “Who” from his second solo album Muse, has topped the global Spotify chart for the first time ever with 9.98 million streams.

Just three days ago, the three-minute-long song which BTS fans called the ‘song of the year’ was trailing behind Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” which hold the top two spots.



The song has already claimed the #1 spot on the ‘Daily Top Songs’ chart in several countries including South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. The song is also a hit number on the iTunes ‘Top Songs’ chart in 112 countries.

Jimin’s latest solo song was released ahead of MUSE album’s official launch on June 28. It became the fastest K-pop song to hit 50 million streams this year in just nine days since its release.

K-pop sensation’s solo album, MUSE consists of seven tracks, including the title song Who, along with Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, Closer Than This and Smeraldo Garden Marching Band.



Sample the ‘Who’ lyrics below:

We never met,

she's all I see at

night

Never met, but she's

always on my mind

Wanna give her the

world

And so much more

Who is my heart waiting for?