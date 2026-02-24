The Bluff Movie Review: Watch for Priyanka Chopra Jonas Alone

A Pirate’s Past Comes Back to Haunt Her

Set in the turbulent Caribbean during the 1800s, The Bluff revolves around Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden, a former pirate who has traded violence for a peaceful domestic life. Now living in isolation with her family, she hopes to bury her bloody past forever. However, her fragile peace is shattered when her former captain resurfaces, driven by vengeance and the promise of hidden treasure. What follows is a survival-driven tale of confrontation, redemption and protection, as Mary is forced to revisit the world she desperately tried to escape.

Directed by Frank E. Flowers and co-written with Joe Ballarini, the film features a notable supporting cast including Karl Urban, Safia Oakley-Green, Vedanten Naidoo, Temuera Morrison and Ismael Cruz Córdova.

Promising Beginning Gives Way to a Limited World

Pirate stories often evoke grand visuals — endless oceans, towering ships and high-risk battles against nature and enemies alike. The Bluff initially taps into that atmosphere, offering glimpses of the harsh maritime world associated with piracy. However, this promise is short-lived. The narrative quickly shifts from the open sea to a secluded island setting, where most of the story unfolds.

While this change appears intended to focus on emotional stakes and survival, it also reduces the scale and excitement typically associated with the genre. Instead of expanding into a sweeping adventure, the film becomes visually and narratively confined, losing the sense of unpredictability that pirate tales usually thrive on.

A Familiar Story With Few Surprises

At its core, The Bluff follows a conventional revenge-and-redemption formula. The storyline progresses in a straightforward manner, with twists and confrontations that are easy to anticipate. Despite its darker tone and survival angle, the screenplay rarely delivers moments of genuine shock or tension.

The film attempts to balance action with emotional drama, but the pacing and storytelling lack the intensity needed to keep audiences fully invested. As a result, the film never quite reaches the thrilling heights it aims for.

Priyanka Chopra Delivers a Commanding Performance

Priyanka Chopra Jonas emerges as the film’s strongest asset. She brings emotional authenticity and physical intensity to the role, convincingly portraying both a protective mother and a fierce former pirate. Her performance adds depth to a character torn between her violent past and her desire for a peaceful future.

Whether in combat sequences or emotional exchanges with her family, Priyanka maintains a strong screen presence that elevates the film. Her portrayal ensures that Mary feels human, conflicted and relatable, even when the script falls short.

Supporting Cast Remains Underutilised

Despite featuring accomplished actors, the supporting characters are not given enough material to shine. Karl Urban’s role lacks complexity, preventing him from leaving a lasting impression. Similarly, Temuera Morrison’s character appears underdeveloped, with limited screen time that restricts his impact on the story.

This underutilisation of talent weakens the film’s overall dramatic weight and leaves several character arcs feeling incomplete.

Final Verdict: Worth Watching for Priyanka Chopra Alone

The Bluff sets out to deliver a gritty pirate survival story but struggles to balance scale, storytelling and emotional engagement. While the film has an intriguing premise and moments of intensity, it ultimately feels predictable and constrained.

However, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ powerful performance stands out, carrying the film through its weaker moments. For fans of the actor, her portrayal alone makes The Bluff worth a watch, even if the film itself doesn’t fully realise its potential.

Rating: 2.5/5