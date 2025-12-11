Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Kalyan Is First Finalist as Tanuja Gets Vote Appeal Chance

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is moving quickly toward its finale, with only ten days remaining. Surprisingly, the expected high-voltage drama is still missing. Instead of fierce rivalry among the top contenders, many of them are supporting each other, which appears unusual at this stage of the game. In the latest episode, viewers noticed that Kalyan seemed completely submissive to Tanuja. Here is a detailed look at what happened on Wednesday.

Kalyan became the first finalist of the season. For the selection of the second finalist, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to eliminate one contestant without playing the next game. Based on the house majority, Sanjana was eliminated from the race.

The next task was the "Pattuko Pattuko" challenge. In this game, sanchalaks Kalyan and Sanjana had to throw balls, and contestants wearing jumbo pants had to catch them. Kalyan strongly supported Tanuja, sending 7 out of 10 balls toward her. Meanwhile, Bharani caught most of the balls thrown at Suman, even though Suman repeatedly reminded him that those balls were meant for him. Bharani continued catching them quietly.

Tanuja secured the first position in this challenge, followed by Bharani, Pawan, Immu and Suman.

After the task, Bharani and Sanjana discussed the dynamics between Kalyan and Tanuja. Bharani said that he did not want to comment on their relationship and that they clearly liked each other. However, he added that Tanuja seemed to be overly commanding, pointing out that Kalyan followed every instruction she gave.

Following the ball task, the leaderboard showed Emmanuel and Demon Pawan in the top two positions. Bigg Boss then instructed the housemates to remove two contestants from the next game. After a brief discussion, the group decided to eliminate Emmanuel and Pawan.

The next challenge was "Pattu Vadhalu". Contestants had to complete a puzzle and then grab a rolling rope. Bigg Boss announced that the winner would receive 100 points. Although Tanuja and Sanjana completed their puzzles early, they could not hold onto the rope for long. Bharani showed strategic thinking by completing the puzzle late but catching the rope at the right moment. He successfully finished the task and earned 100 points. Suman failed to complete the challenge.

Bharani reached a total of 230 points with this win and moved to the top of the leaderboard. Tanuja stood in second place with 220 points, followed by Emmanuel with 170 points, Demon Pawan with 150 points, Sanjana with 140 points and Suman with 100 points.

The top two contestants, Bharani and Tanuja, were informed that only one of them would be allowed to make an appeal for votes. The audience members who entered the house chose Tanuja, giving her the chance to request votes.

This concluded the Wednesday episode.