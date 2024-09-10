Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Watch first week social media trolls!

Sep 10, 2024, 15:05 IST
- Sakshi Post

The most entertaining reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu 8, started on September 1st and has already completed its first week. With mixed reactions to contestants, the audience is watching the show without missing an episode. Here are the few trolls of the first week. 

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
Bigg Boss Telugu 8
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 trolls
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8
online trolls
Telugu
nagarjuna
Advertisement
Back to Top