Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Top 5 Finalists Revealed

With this double elimination over the weekend, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 has finally reached its last stretch. While Rohini was shown the door on Saturday, on Sunday, it was the turn of Vishnupriya. According to the host Nagarjuna, it was the latter, as she got the minimum votes that ended her memorable stint inside the Bigg Boss house.

With Vishnupriya leaving the house, only five contestants are remaining in the house, Nabeel, Nikhil, Prerna, Gautam, and Avinash. As the grand finale comes closer, fans and analysts are speculating that Gautam and Nikhil would be the closest competitors to share the title. One of them is likely to carry the trophy for Season 8.

Also read: Sukumar's Shocking Revelation: Sriman Directed Major Portions of Pushpa 2

This eviction has set in a sea of disappointment in her fans' eyes. Numerous netizens felt that she deserved to be among the top five contestants. Her fans welcomed her as one of the most honest participants since day one, all through the journey until day 98. People even envisioned the day she was to win as the first woman to achieve this honor for Bigg Boss Telugu. On social media, biased elimination of contestants and a false voting system surfaced among her fans venting frustration.

With just one week left until the grand finale, excitement is at its peak. All eyes are now on the five finalists as they compete for the coveted title of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 champion.

Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala's Stunning Wedding Looks