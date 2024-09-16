Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Shekar Basha's Shocking Elimination

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Unexpected Twist in Elimination, Shekhar Basha Sent Packing! The eighth season of Bigg Boss Telugu is keeping viewers on the edge of their seats, and the latest promo has revealed a shocking twist in the elimination process. Despite being a popular contestant, Shekhar Basha has been eliminated in the second week, leaving fans stunned.

Nagarjuna's Surprise Announcement Host Nagarjuna dropped a bombshell when he announced that the housemates would decide who would be eliminated from the last two places. This unprecedented move has added a new layer of excitement to the show. Contestants in Danger Zone Nagamanikantha, Kirrak Sita, Prithvi Shetty, Nainika, Shekhar Basha, Vishnupriya, Aditya, and Nikhil were on the elimination list for the second week. Vishnupriya and Nikhil were leading in voting, but the promo highlighted Aditya, Manikantha, Prithvi, and Shekhar Bahasa as the ones in danger.

Shekhar Basha's Exit: A Comedy Void? Shekhar Basha's elimination has left a void in the comedy department, but rumors suggest that either Avinash or Rohini might enter the house soon. Will they fill the comedy gap left by Shekhar Basha? Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8!"

