Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Nagarjuna Lashes at Yashmi

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Nagamanikantha Calls Out Yashmi's Bias

The latest promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has sparked controversy, with Nagamanikantha and Nikhil Rashan from the Keratum team facing the heat. Despite their impressive performance in the ration game, Yashmi's manipulation changed the outcome.

Nagamanikantha Exposes Yashmi's Partiality

In the task, contestants had to swim in Paukki and get closest to the square. Nagamanikantha excelled, but Yashmi denied him points, sparking allegations of bias. The video evidence revealed Yashmi's unfair decision, leading Nagamanikantha to confront her.

Yashmi's Defensive Response

Yashmi broke down in tears, justifying her actions as a means to prevent the five-contestant team from going hungry. However, Nagamanikantha countered, accusing her of contributing to Prerna's confusion as a director.

Prithvi's Verbal Warning

The tension escalated when Prithvi exchanged heated words with Nagamanikantha. The latter was warned to keep his mouth under control, hinting at the use of offensive language.

The Drama Unfolds

The drama unfolds in Bigg Boss Telugu 8. Will Nagamanikantha's allegations against Yashmi impact the game? Stay tuned for more updates.

