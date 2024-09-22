Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Sep 21st Highlights, Nagarjuna Confronts Manikanta

In This weekend Episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Nagarjuna entered the stage , and his first target was Abhay. He played a video showcasing Abhay's aggressive behavior in the balloon game.

Nagarjuna reprimanded Abhay, saying, "Are you a psycho? Are you born as a human being?" Abhay apologized, but Nagarjuna showed him a red card, warning that such behavior won't be tolerated.

Abhay Begs for Forgiveness

Abhay begged for forgiveness on his knees, saying, "Give me one chance, sir." Nagarjuna asserted that Bigg Boss house teaches life lessons and no one is above the show.

Egg Task Controversy

Nikhil sparked debate by naming Sita as the best performer among ladies. However, Nagarjuna revealed Nikhil gave the red egg to Sonia, leaving ladies upset.

Prerna-Vishnu Quarrel

Prerna accused Vishnu of changing behavior after nomination. Nagarjuna played a video highlighting harsh words exchanged between them.

Prerna apologized, and Nagarjuna warned against using derogatory language, reminding contestants to respect each other.

Dosa Controversy

Nagarjuna addressed the dosa distribution issue, advising Mani to play his own game and avoid fueling conflicts.

Mani's Hugs Under Scrutiny

Mani was warned about making Yashmi uncomfortable with his hugs. Nagarjuna reminded him to respect boundaries.

Prithvi's Anger Issues

Nagarjuna advised Prithvi to control his anger, which is turning into weakness.

Nikhil's Success

Nikhil was congratulated on becoming chief for the second time.

Prize Money Update

The prize money increased to Rs. 11,60,000 after the egg task.

