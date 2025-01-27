Bigg Boss Season 11 Finale: Hanumantha Lifts Trophy and Wins ₹50 Lakh

The grand finale of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 11, hosted by the iconic Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep, concluded on January 26 with wild card contestant Hanumantha taking home the winner’s trophy. The 120-day-long season ended on a high note, with a dazzling ceremony where Sudeep presented the coveted trophy and cash prize to Hanumantha. Clips from the event have since taken social media by storm.

A Surprise Victory for Wild Card Entry Hanumantha

Hanumantha, a social media influencer from Haveri, Karnataka, scripted history by winning the Bigg Boss title despite entering the show as a wild card contestant on Day 21. Coming from a humble farming background, Hanumantha’s journey was anything but conventional. With no prior buzz or predictions about his performance, he quickly became a fan favorite with his strategic gameplay, magnetic personality, and relatable charm.

From Performer to Reality Show Champion

Before his Bigg Boss journey, Hanumantha had already earned recognition through his talent in singing and dancing. In 2018, he shot to fame as the runner-up of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 15, despite lacking formal training in music. The following year, he showcased his dance skills in Dance Karnataka Dance Season 2, further cementing his reputation as a gifted performer.

Building on his growing popularity, Hanumantha entered Bigg Boss Season 11, where he stood out with his resilience and talent, eventually winning hearts and the coveted title.

Prize and Top Contestants

The finale saw intense competition among the top five contestants: Hanumantha, Trivikram, Rajath, Mokshitha, and Manju. Hanumantha walked away with ₹50 lakh in cash, a luxury car, and the winner’s trophy. Runner-up Trivikram received ₹10 lakh.

Interestingly, Telugu Bigg Boss Season 8 winner Nikhil had won ₹55 lakh and a car, making the comparisons between regional Bigg Boss seasons a hot topic among fans.

A Journey That Inspires

Hanumantha’s story from a middle-class farming family to winning one of Kannada television’s most popular reality shows is a testament to his hard work and determination. His victory has resonated with viewers, earning him widespread admiration and solidifying his place in the hearts of fans across Karnataka.