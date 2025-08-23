Bigg Boss 19 Hindi: Full Contestant List Revealed for Salman Khan’s Show

One of the most awaited reality shows of the year, Bigg Boss 19, is all set to hit television screens on August 24, 2025. With its mix of drama, entertainment, and celebrity clashes, the show has already created a huge buzz among fans who are eager to know which stars will step into the house this season.

The confirmed contestants list features popular names from television, social media, and entertainment:

Gaurav Khanna – A household name in Indian television.

Baseer Ali – Reality show star known for his competitive spirit.

Payal Dhare – Popular gamer and digital creator.

Awez Darbar – Choreographer and influencer with a massive fan base.

Atul Kishan – Actor stepping into the Bigg Boss spotlight.

Ashnoor Kaur – Actress loved for her roles in TV and films.

Nagma Mirajkar – Influencer and digital star.

Hunar Hali – Television actress known for her versatile roles.

Siwet Tomar – Young actor with a growing fan following.

Adding to the excitement, the show’s makers are reportedly in talks with global boxing legend Mike Tyson and WWE superstar The Undertaker, raising curiosity about potential wildcard entries.

With this star-studded lineup, Bigg Boss 19 promises drama, entertainment, and plenty of surprises. Fans can gear up for yet another roller-coaster season starting August 24.