Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: When and where to watch?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the third part of this movie series is finally out on December 24 and this horror comedy film is sure to make you jump from your seats and laugh all through.

This film is 200 years old; it starts in a kingdom called Rakhtghat. Something very weird happens in that kingdom. Due to this, a ghost is born whose name is Manjulika. She was locked by the guru in one room, but now this room is unlocked in 2024.

The movie has a great cast, including Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan. Kartik Aaryan does a great job playing his role. He's funny and scary at the same time. Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan are also amazing. Their dance numbers are fun to watch.

Anees Bazmee has done a fantastic job making this movie exciting and fun. Horror and comedy mixed up very well do not make it too scary at any point in time or too boring.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a must-watch for people who enjoy horror comedies. It is a light-hearted movie with an excellent cast and a great story. So, if you want to watch something this weekend, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a great option.

Recommendation: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a fun movie for people who enjoy horror comedies. But if you are scared too easily or prefer serious horror movies, you may not like it.

