Atlee Gives Update on Allu Arjun Film, Says Deepika Padukone Is His Lucky Charm

Atlee’s much-anticipated collaboration with Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22XA6, has been creating massive buzz ever since it was announced. The excitement surrounding the project has intensified further with the addition of Deepika Padukone to the cast. In a recent exclusive interaction with India Today, director Atlee opened up about the film’s progress and expressed his admiration for Deepika, calling her his “lucky charm.”

Sharing an update on the project, Atlee revealed that the team is working relentlessly behind the scenes and is eagerly waiting for the right moment to unveil more details. “Every day, we are discovering something new. I know everyone is excited to hear about the film, and honestly, I am even more excited to share it. We are spending sleepless nights working on it. We are preparing something really big, and once it’s ready, I promise the audience will enjoy it to the fullest,” he said.

The filmmaker also spoke fondly about reuniting with Deepika Padukone after Jawan. “Yes, she is my lucky charm. This is my second film with her, and she is wonderful to work with. She’s unbelievable. This project also marks her return to films after motherhood, and audiences are going to see a very different Deepika this time,” Atlee shared.

Reportedly heavy on cutting-edge technology and VFX, AA22XA6 is being designed as a massive cinematic spectacle. The film is said to span two distinct universes and aims to deliver a grand visual experience on par with global franchises like Avatar, while staying deeply rooted in Indian emotions, storytelling, and cultural ethos.

In addition to Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Kajol, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Jim Sarbh in key roles.

Meanwhile, Atlee also addressed speculation around his future collaborations with Shah Rukh Khan. While he expressed enthusiasm about working with SRK again, he clarified that Jawan 2 is not in the immediate pipeline. “A sequel can happen maybe after some years, when the idea comes organically,” he said. The director also dismissed reports of him helming Don 3, calling them “just rumours.”

With its star-studded cast, ambitious scale, and Atlee’s trademark storytelling, AA22XA6 is shaping up to be one of the most awaited Indian films in the making.