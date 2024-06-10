Anushka Sharma, Dhanashree & Co Celebrate India's Stunning Victory Against Pakistan: T20 World Cup

It was such an electrifying day for cricket fans on June 9th! India won against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York, and the fans went wild. The stands were filled with cheers from the players' wives, including Anushka Sharma and Dhanashree, who shared a great photo capturing the excitement of the wives celebrating their husbands' victory.

Anushka Sharma looked really happy, posing with the other wives, wearing a cool blue oversized shirt over a white tee and blue denim. Dhanashree's caption "Hum jeet gaye" (We won) totally summed up the awesome atmosphere.

Anushka's enthusiastic reaction to Virat Kohli's wicket showed her unwavering support for her husband, and she's always a lively presence in the stands during his matches.

Switching gears to their work, Anushka Sharma, who hasn't been on screen since "Zero," is getting ready for the release of "Chakda‘Xpress," a captivating biopic about the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, fresh from the IPL season, is now representing India in the T20 World Cup, with New York as the main stage for him and his family. His IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, did really well, securing an impressive 4th place in the tournament.