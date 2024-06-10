T20 World Cup: Bumrah credits bowling unit's calmness for India's win over Pak

New York, June 10 (IANS) After his sensational spell of 3-14 helped India beat Pakistan by six runs in a low-scoring thriller at the T20 World Cup, fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah said he was pleased by the calmness shown by the bowling unit despite the conditions being easier for batting in their successful defence of 119.

Bumrah finished with 3-14 in his four overs, including bowling 15 dot balls as Pakistan were restricted to 113/7. With Pakistan needing 40 runs off just 36 balls, Bumrah came back to castle a well-set Muhammad Rizwan, which set the base for India registering a stunning come-from-behind win.

"The biggest positive for us was the calmness because when we were batting in the morning, there was a lot more help. When we started bowling, the skies cleared up and the ball stopped seaming and there wasn't a lot of lateral movement.

"So, we had to be more consistent and more accurate and we as a unit were very calm and very clear on what we wanted to do. So, we are very happy that as a unit we were able to contribute and created that pressure and then we were able to get the win," said Bumrah in the post-match press conference.

He also reflected on the impact of his dismissals of Rizwan, Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed had on India winning the crucial game at New York. "I think the first wicket was very important as well to set the base because then you start adding pressure. If they get off to a good start on this wicket, because we didn't have a lot of runs on the board, then the pressure keeps on rising on us.

"Then that third over of mine, that was a crucial stage of that situation, the game would have been over if that would have gone Pakistan's favour. So that was also a crucial stage. Everybody came in and they were trying to execute what they wanted to, and they were able to do that. I think all of it's a combination of all those things that really helped us," he said.

This time last year, Bumrah was recovering from a back injury which saw him miss 2022 T20 World Cup and doubts were raised over his participation in the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil. But now, Bumrah is back to being at his crafty best and is playing a decisive hand in India winning matches, with his focus on solving problems related to on-field scenarios.

"See a year ago, the same people were saying that I might not play again and my career is over and now the question has changed. But I don't look at that. For me, I am trying to be bowling at the best of my ability. I try to solve the problem that is there in front of me and try to control the controllables.

"I know it's a cliche answer that everybody just comes and says, we try to stick to the processes and try to control the control levels. But I was trying to focus on what is the best option over here on a wicket like this. How do I make shot-making difficult? What are the best options for me? So that way, I try to stay in the present and focus on what I have to do.

"Because if I look at the outside noise, if I look at people and pressure and emotion takes over, then things don't really work for me. So, I was trying to do that, trying to create my own bubble, and trying to focus on that and try to put my best foot forward," the 30-year-old pacer.

Bumrah further lauded his bowling mates like Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh for their contributions in helping India get another two points on board. "We as a bowling unit take a lot of pride in our bowling and we work very hard to develop more skills and try to help the team as much as we can. So we're very happy that we were able to do it in this game."

"We as a unit are very calm and very clear on what we want. We were able to contribute and create that pressure and then we were able to get the win. Not at any stage did I feel that the panic had spread in the team, (or) we were looking too far ahead so that's a really positive sign for us," he signed off.

