Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities: The grandest celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding were kicked off by the Ambani’s family with pre-wedding events in Europe. The sangeet ceremony on July 4 marked the beginning of the most-awaited wedding of the year.

Four days later, the Ambanis are preparing for another pre-wedding festivities called ‘Haldi’ ceremony. Mukhesh Ambani’s luxurious residence Antilia is decked up for the event. The family members and guests are eagerly waiting for the bride-to-be Radhika Merchant and groom-to-be Anant Ambani to partake in the Haldi ceremony.

As per the tradition, the family members and guests are looking their best in yellow dresses. However, Shloka Ambani chose a colourful outfit for the event. Anant’s uncle Anil Ambani and aunt Tina Ambani and her daughter-in-law Krishan Shah were also seen entering the residence for the ceremony.

Also Read: Here’s what we know about Janhvi Kapoor’s BF Shikhar Pahariya

