Here’s what we know about Janhvi Kapoor’s BF Shikhar Pahariya

The internet is filled with cute PDA pictures of Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. They have been spotted together several times but neither of them officially acknowledged their connection.

At the screening of Ajay Devgn’s film Maidaan, curious eyes caught Janhvi wearing a stylish necklace with her beau’s name, ‘Shiku’. It is presumed the actress dropped enough hints that both are in a steady relationship and needs some more time to make it official.

To give you some brief information about 28-year-old Shikhar Pahariya, he comes from a wealthy family. His father Sanjay Pahariya is a well known business tycoon while little is known about his mother Smruti Sanjay Pahariya. Shikhar has a degree in global financial management from a London university and is reportedly joining his father’s business soon.

Recently, Janhvi stole the show when walked in style at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony in Mumbai. She had worn a peacock-themed flowing dress. After the event, the actress shared several pictures of her from the sangeet ceremony on her Instagram account. One of these pics caught the attention of netizens where in Shikhar is seen helping Janhvi with her dress.

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja OTT Release: Here's When and Where to Watch!

