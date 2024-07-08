Fan murder case: Charge sheet against Darshan, others will be filed soon: K'taka Home Minister

Bengaluru, July 8 (IANS) Commenting on the sensational fan murder case that took place exactly one month ago (June 8) involving jailed Kannada superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Monday stated that sufficient evidence is being collected and the police will file a charge sheet against actor Darshan and others.

Addressing the media persons, Parameshwara stated that after the case came to light, over the course of one month, all the accused have been arrested, evidence is being collected, and the police will file a charge sheet against them.

"We can't fast-forward things. There is a laid down procedure for it. Sufficient evidence will be collected, and a charge sheet will be filed. There is no need to protect or save anyone in this case," he emphasised.

The gruesome murder of Renukaswamy took place on June 8 in Bengaluru. He was kidnapped from his hometown, Chitradurga, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and tortured to death. After the murder, his body was disposed of in a gutter.

The incident came to light after the security personnel of a private apartment saw the body being dragged by a pack of dogs. Renukaswamy is survived by aged parents, a pregnant wife and a sister.

When the police began the investigation, four of the accused surrendered to the police, claiming responsibility for the murder over a financial matter. After Kamakshipalya police interrogated them, the involvement of actor Darshan, his 'partner' Pavithra Gowda, and others came to light.

It was revealed that the accused had brutally hacked Renukaswamy to death for sending obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda. Actor Darshan and 15 others were remanded to judicial custody until July 18.

