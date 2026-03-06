Allu Sirish Reacts as Nayanika Shares Glimpse from Mangalasnanam Ceremony

The wedding celebrations of Telugu actor Allu Sirish have officially begun, and the pre-wedding rituals are already creating buzz online. Ahead of the big day, his bride-to-be Nayanika shared beautiful glimpses from her traditional Mangalasnanam ceremony, giving fans a peek into the festive celebrations.

Nayanika took to social media to post pictures from the ceremony, where she was seen dressed in a traditional outfit surrounded by family members and close friends. The Mangalasnanam ritual is an important pre-wedding tradition in South Indian weddings, symbolizing purification and blessings before the marriage.

The photos quickly caught the attention of fans and celebrities alike. Among those reacting to the post was the groom himself, Allu Sirish, whose sweet response added to the excitement surrounding their wedding celebrations.

The images reflect the warmth of family traditions and the joyful atmosphere ahead of the couple’s wedding. Fans have flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and wishes for the soon-to-be-married couple.

As the wedding festivities continue, more glimpses from the ceremonies are expected to surface online, making this one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings in Telugu cinema.