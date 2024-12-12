Allu Arjun Team Refutes Political Rumors

Amidst ongoing rumours about Allu Arjun's possible foray into politics, Allu Arjun's team has condemned the rumours as baseless. They have released an official statement refuting the reports.

"We would like to clarify that the recent rumors suggesting that Allu Arjun will be entering politics are completely false and baseless. We kindly request media organizations and individuals to refrain from spreading unverified information. For accurate updates, please rely on official statements from the Allu Arjun team," said Allu Arjun's team in a statement.