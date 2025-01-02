Allu Arjun-Sandhya Theatre Stampede: Pushpa 2 Producers Get Relief from Telangana High Court

The producers of Pushpa 2, Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, have received a significant relief from the High Court. The court heard their petition seeking the dismissal of the case filed against them in connection with the Sandhya Theatre incident.

The producers argued that the responsibility for theatre security did not fall within their domain. The petitioners' lawyer presented the case, stating that they had informed the police about potential issues beforehand. "We notified the authorities in advance, which is why there was a heavy police presence at the theatre," the lawyer explained.

The producers' legal team further contended that despite taking all necessary precautions, the unfortunate incident still occurred. "How can the producers be held responsible for the actions of others in such a situation?" questioned their lawyer.

In a positive development for the producers, the High Court issued interim orders directing that they not be arrested. Additionally, the court instructed the police to file a counter-affidavit in response. The court has also postponed further hearings for two weeks.