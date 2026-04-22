Allu Arjun Rents Rs 16 Lakh Per Month Sea-Facing Juhu Penthouse

Allu Arjun has reportedly rented a luxurious sea-facing penthouse in Mumbai’s upscale Juhu area, marking a significant step in expanding his presence beyond the South film industry. The actor is said to be paying a hefty ₹16 lakh per month for the premium property under a three-year lease.

The spacious penthouse is spread across approximately 6,000 square feet and features five bedrooms, offering a lavish and comfortable living space in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after localities.

Located in Juhu, a hub for Bollywood celebrities, the property places Allu Arjun among some of the biggest names in the industry. His reported neighbors include Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Virat Kohli, and Anushka Sharma, making it a star-studded neighborhood.

This move signals Allu Arjun’s growing focus on pan-India projects and his increasing involvement in Hindi cinema. While Hyderabad remains his primary base, the Mumbai residence will allow him to balance work commitments in both industries more efficiently.

The development highlights the actor’s rising national appeal following the success of his recent films, as he continues to strengthen his foothold in the Hindi film market while maintaining his dominance in the South.