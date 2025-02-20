Allu Arjun On Hollywood Reporter Cover, Thanks to Pushpa 2 Global Success!

With Pushpa 2: The Rule generating massive buzz, Allu Arjun has cemented his position as a national sensation. Now, the stylish star is setting his sights on Hollywood, aiming for global recognition and even an Oscar.

To achieve this ambitious goal, Allu Arjun’s team has been actively collaborating with top PR agencies to expand his international reach. In a major breakthrough, he has been featured on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter India’s first-ever print edition.

The Hollywood Reporter, a prestigious entertainment magazine known for its in-depth coverage of the film industry, Hollywood trade insights, and Oscars, has chosen Allu Arjun as its inaugural cover star for the Indian edition. The cover story, titled "Allu Arjun: The Rule," highlights his journey, impact, and global aspirations.

With Pushpa 2, a film shot in Telugu, @alluarjun has made Hindi movie history. The Star of India, #AlluArjun is on the launch issue of #TheHollywoodReporterIndia's magazine. On stands now. Photographer: Avani Rai Location courtesy: The Leela Hyderabad (@TheLeelaHotels) pic.twitter.com/5NJ00dJw1M — The Hollywood Reporter India (@THRIndia_) February 19, 2025

In the striking cover shoot, Allu Arjun exudes his signature swag, sitting on the floor with his legs crossed, lifting his goggles in a charismatic pose that perfectly captures his star persona.

With this milestone, Allu Arjun is taking a significant step toward Hollywood, reinforcing his growing influence beyond Indian cinema. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see how his international journey unfolds.