Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan has topped the list of India's highest-paid actors. His long career of hit movies has made him a box office king. SRK has given numerous blockbusters and hit films throughout his career.

Despite recent flops and increasing competition from South Indian cinema, Khan's net worth has grown substantially, thanks to the recent success of ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan’ movies. This has secured his position at the top of the earnings chart.

Based on IMDb data, Forbes recently published a list of India's ten wealthiest entertainers. This compilation includes actors from both North and South India. Shah Rukh Khan leads the list with a staggering net worth of 6,300 crore rupees.

Other prominent figures on the list include Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Allu Arjun and Rajinikanth. While Khan's recent films, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan’ collectively grossed over 20,000 crore rupees worldwide, his other film ‘Dunki’ also performed well at the box office.

Dabangg star Salman Khan occupies the second position with a net worth of 2,900 crore rupees. His recent film ‘Tiger 3’ amassed 466.63 crore rupees at the box office.

Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar's net worth is estimated at 2,500 crore rupees. He had a cameo in ‘OMG 2’, which earned 221 crore rupees globally. Kumar's upcoming project is ‘Welcome to the Jungle.’

Aamir Khan ranks fourth with a net worth of 1,862 crore rupees. Vijay's net worth stands at approximately 474 crore rupees, while Rajinikanth's is around 430 crore rupees.

In the Tollywood industry, Allu Arjun, who achieved phenomenal success with ‘Pushpa’, has a net worth of 350 crore rupees. Prabhas's net worth is 241 crore rupees, while Ajith Kumar's net worth is 196 crore rupees. Kamal Haasan rounds out the top ten with a net worth of 150 crore rupees.

