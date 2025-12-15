Akhanda 2 Slows Down as Dhurandhar Gains Massive Word-of-Mouth, Collections Decline

The Telugu film Akhanda 2, which hit theatres last weekend, has opened to a mixed response at the box office. Despite expectations of a weekend surge, the film failed to show significant growth in collections. Trade reports point to a clear gap between the opening-day numbers and the revenues recorded on Saturday and Sunday.

Another Telugu release, Mowgli, has also failed to make a mark, struggling with weak word-of-mouth and poor box-office performance. However, industry observers believe that the major setback for Akhanda 2 has come from an unexpected quarter—a Hindi film titled Dhurandhar.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller that released exclusively in Hindi on December 5. The film arrived with minimal pre-release buzz, and advance bookings were largely underwhelming. However, within days of its release, strong audience feedback and positive reviews sparked a sharp rise in collections. The film has since emerged as a box-office juggernaut, reportedly amassing over ₹500 crore worldwide within just 10 days.

The one-week postponement of Akhanda 2 is said to have worked in Dhurandhar’s favour, particularly in the Telugu states. Even after Akhanda 2 finally released on December 12, the Hindi film continued its strong run. Several theatres in Hyderabad reported houseful shows for Dhurandhar over the weekend, while Balakrishna’s sequel struggled to match that momentum. Advance bookings for Monday also reportedly favoured Ranveer Singh’s film.

Adding to the challenge, reports suggest that the Telugu-dubbed version of Dhurandhar could release in theatres this Friday, December 19. If confirmed, the move is expected to further dent Akhanda 2’s box-office prospects. As of now, Akhanda 2 is said to have collected around ₹50 crore in net earnings.

Dhurandhar revolves around the mission of an Indian spy who ventures into Pakistan and navigates a series of high-risk situations. While Ranveer Singh leads the cast, Akshaye Khanna has drawn widespread acclaim for his standout performance in a crucial role. Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal have also received praise for their impactful portrayals. The film is directed by Uri: The Surgical Strike fame Aditya Dhar.