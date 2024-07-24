Fans of Kannada Superstar Yash are aware that their matinee idol will work in the third installment of blockbuster ‘KGF’ franchise. Last year, ‘KGF’ and ‘Salaar’ director Prashanth Neel confirmed the development.

Now, the latest buzz is Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar has signed two projects with Neel. This will be Ajith’s first collaboration with the KGF director. The unconfirmed report has caused a meltdown among the Tamil actor’s fandom. It is being speculated that the much-anticipated ‘KGF 3’ would feature the two icons from Southern film industries.

Reports suggest Ajith bumped into Neel last month and the ‘Salaar’ director is learnt to have sought three years of time of the Tamil actor for the upcoming projects. Rumour has it Neel would continue the third installment of KGF from the climax of the second film and work on Ajith’s larger-than-life character in Prashanth Neel Cinematic Universe. However, neither the actor or director has confirmed these reports.

Notably, Ajith is still working on his upcoming thriller ‘Vidaamuyarchi’. The Tamil film directed by Magizh Thirumeni, narrates a story of a married couple whose fun trip takes a disturbing turn when the wife goes missing. The film is all about how the husband frantically searches for her while overcoming the obstacles created by an unknown villain.

Also Read: TDP govt’s U-turn on Thalliki Vandanam scheme

