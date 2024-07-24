Terrorists in J&K will either land in jail or be sent to hell: Union Minister

Srinagar/New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, said on Wednesday that terrorists in J&K will either land in jail or be sent to hell.

While replying to a supplementary question asked by Congress MP Pramod Tiwari in the Rajya Sabha, Nityanand Rai said that the terrorists in J&K will either land in jail or be sent to ‘Jahanum’ (Hell) while asserting that the government led by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has a zero tolerance towards terrorists.

The minister said that the terror activities seen recently in J&K would soon end.

“They will not succeed in their design. In the past few days, 28 terrorists have been killed in J&K. Some security personnel have also lost their lives, which is very unfortunate,” he said.

Rai said the security forces have killed about 900 terrorists in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The minister also said that between 2004 and 2014 when the UPA was ruling at the Centre, there were 7,217 incidents of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, which came down to 2,259 after the BJP was voted to power.

In 2019, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“2,829 citizens and security personnel lost their lives between 2004 and 2014. This number has come down by 67 per cent since 2014. There is also a reduction of 69 per cent in terror incidents. People in Jammu and Kashmir are now living in a peaceful environment and there is a full guarantee of security,” the minister asserted in his reply.

Earlier, the minister said that after the abrogation of article 370, tourism had boomed in J&K and during the first six months of the current year, over one crore tourists visited the union territory.

