Ajay Ghosh, Chandini Chowdary's Music Shop Murthy Streaming On Prime Video

Ajay Ghosh and Chandini Chowdary’s unique emotional and entertaining drama Music Shop Murthy was released a month ago in theatres and won accolades from critics and audiences alike. This movie written and directed by Siva Paladugu and produced by Harsha Garapati and Ranga Rao Garapati on Fly High Cinemas is presently streaming on the popular OTT platforms Amazon Prime Video and ETV Win.

The movie packed with all the ingredients such as drama, humour, and emotions, with a strong message has got positive response from the OTT audiences as well. Those who missed watching the movie in cinemas appreciate the director for coming up with such a unique subject and for making it a clean entertainer that can be watched along with entire family members. Ajay Ghosh is also praised for his naturalistic performance in the titular role. Chandini Chowdary’s presence was a great value addition, as everyone felt.

Amani, Amit Sharma, Bhanu Chandar, and Dayanandh Reddy appeared in significant roles. Sreenivas Bejugam’s cinematography and PAVAN’s background score are other major assets. Bonthala Nageswara Reddy is the editor.