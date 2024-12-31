2025 Telugu Movie Releases: Dates and Details
The Telugu film industry is gearing up for an exciting 2025, with an impressive slate of films that promises to captivate audiences throughout the year. From high-octane action blockbusters to heartwarming family dramas, the coming year is filled with a wide variety of genres that cater to every movie lover. Tollywood is set to deliver unforgettable cinematic experiences with fresh stories, star-studded casts, and grand visuals. Whether you're a fan of thrilling action, romantic comedies, or mythological epics, 2025 has something special in store. Here’s a closer look at the most anticipated Telugu movie releases, organized by their release dates and months. Get ready for a year full of excitement, emotions, and entertainment!
January to March
January 10: Game Changer
Director S. Shankar teams up with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani for a grand political drama.
January 12: Daaku Maharaaj
Balakrishna and Bobby Deol promise action-packed entertainment in this Bobby Kolli directorial.
January 14: Sankranthiki Vasthunam
A family entertainer starring Venkatesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary, directed by Anil Ravipudi.
March 28: Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1
Pawan Kalyan leads this period action drama by Krish Jagarlamudi, set against a historic backdrop.
April to June
April 10: Jack
Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya star in this romantic comedy by Bhaskar.
April 18: Ghaati
A solo-led drama featuring Anushka Shetty under Krish Jagarlamudi’s direction.
April 25: Kannappa
Vishnu Manchu’s mythological epic about Bhakta Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh.
May 1: HIT: The Third Case
Nani headlines this much-awaited installment of the popular investigative thriller series.
July to September
September 25: Akhanda 2
Balakrishna returns with Boyapati Srinu for this action-packed sequel, highly anticipated by fans.
September 25: SYG – Sambarala Yeti Gattu
A rural family drama directed by Rohith KP, featuring Sai Durgha Tej and Aishwarya Lekshmi.
Conclusion
From family dramas to mythological epics and high-octane thrillers, 2025 promises to be a treat for Telugu cinema lovers. With big-budget productions and innovative storytelling, the year is set to keep audiences hooked. Save the dates for an incredible year of cinema!
