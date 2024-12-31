2025 Telugu Movie Releases: Dates and Details

The Telugu film industry is gearing up for an exciting 2025, with an impressive slate of films that promises to captivate audiences throughout the year. From high-octane action blockbusters to heartwarming family dramas, the coming year is filled with a wide variety of genres that cater to every movie lover. Tollywood is set to deliver unforgettable cinematic experiences with fresh stories, star-studded casts, and grand visuals. Whether you're a fan of thrilling action, romantic comedies, or mythological epics, 2025 has something special in store. Here’s a closer look at the most anticipated Telugu movie releases, organized by their release dates and months. Get ready for a year full of excitement, emotions, and entertainment!

January to March

January 10: Game Changer

Director S. Shankar teams up with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani for a grand political drama.

January 12: Daaku Maharaaj

Balakrishna and Bobby Deol promise action-packed entertainment in this Bobby Kolli directorial.

January 14: Sankranthiki Vasthunam

A family entertainer starring Venkatesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary, directed by Anil Ravipudi.

March 28: Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1

Pawan Kalyan leads this period action drama by Krish Jagarlamudi, set against a historic backdrop.

April to June

April 10: Jack

Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya star in this romantic comedy by Bhaskar.

April 18: Ghaati

A solo-led drama featuring Anushka Shetty under Krish Jagarlamudi’s direction.

April 25: Kannappa

Vishnu Manchu’s mythological epic about Bhakta Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh.

May 1: HIT: The Third Case

Nani headlines this much-awaited installment of the popular investigative thriller series.

July to September

September 25: Akhanda 2

Balakrishna returns with Boyapati Srinu for this action-packed sequel, highly anticipated by fans.

September 25: SYG – Sambarala Yeti Gattu

A rural family drama directed by Rohith KP, featuring Sai Durgha Tej and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Conclusion

From family dramas to mythological epics and high-octane thrillers, 2025 promises to be a treat for Telugu cinema lovers. With big-budget productions and innovative storytelling, the year is set to keep audiences hooked. Save the dates for an incredible year of cinema!

