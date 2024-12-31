Game Changer Bags ₹200 Crore in Non-Theatrical Revenue Before Release

The highly anticipated film Game Changer is set to light up theaters on January 10, 2025. The production team is leaving no stone unturned to build excitement, with plans for a spectacular promotional event in the pipeline.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shankar, the action-packed drama has already generated significant buzz in the industry. With an estimated production cost of ₹400 crore, the movie has impressively managed to secure half its investment through non-theatrical avenues. Revenue from streaming platform deals, satellite rights, and music rights has contributed substantially to this recovery.

The pressure now lies on the film’s theatrical performance to recoup the remaining budget. Given the lukewarm response to Shankar’s previous venture, Indian 2, both fans and critics are keeping a close watch on how Game Changer will fare at the box office. The stakes are undeniably high, and the audience's expectations are equally intense.

Adding to the anticipation, megastar Chiranjeevi has expressed his admiration for the film, fueling enthusiasm among fans. With Kiara Advani playing the female lead and Thaman composing the music, the movie promises to deliver a complete cinematic experience. As promotions kick into high gear, all eyes are on whether Game Changer will live up to its name and rewrite box-office records.

