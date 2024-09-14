Eknath Shinde slams Cong-led govt in K'taka as Mandya cops 'hold back' Ganpati idol

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday lashed out at the Congress government in Karnataka after the police in the neighbouring state's Mandya town held back an idol of Ganpati during the procession and kept it in the police station.

He said that those doing politics over the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue at Rajkot fort in Malvan were responsible for "creating hurdles" during Ganpati festival celebrations in Karnataka.

Shinde said this while speaking at a rally in Dharashiv in the Marathwada region.

The rally was organised to promote the state government's flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Referring to the image of Ganpati idol that went viral on social media after being held back by Mandya Police as the procession was attacked by miscreants, sparking outrage against the Congress government, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said: "People doing politics in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are responsible for stopping Ganapati festival celebrations in Karnataka... the Congress government arrested Ganpati Bappa in Karnataka."

The Karnataka Police are yet to verify the claims regarding the holding back of Ganpati idol.

"You (referring to Congress) do this with Lord Ganesha in Ganeshotsav, where will you pay for this sin? After the fall of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Sindhudurg district the opposition played politics on this issue. However, in Karnataka, the Ganapati idol was arrested," Shinde further said, criticising the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister also criticised Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi's statement on reservation. "My sisters will now do the work of sending these Congressmen home."

Meanwhile, Shinde strongly defended the MahaYuti government's decision to implement the Ladki Bahin scheme and other welfare and development schemes for women, youth, farmers and various other sections. He reiterated that the MahaYuti government, if voted to power in the upcoming Assembly polls, will increase the current monthly financial aid of Rs 1,500 -- provided to the eligible women beneficiaries -- to Rs 3,000.

"The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana will not be discontinued. The government will increase financial assistance and make the sisters millionaires. If women are strong, then the country is strong, women's development is the country's development," the Maharashtra CM said.

