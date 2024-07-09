Efforts of Maha govt, administration prevented waterlogging in Mumbai: BJP

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) BJP has lauded the Maharashtra government for effectively tackling waterlogging in Mumbai caused by a record 300 mm rain.

"Mumbai saw the high tide of 4.4 m. At 10 spots, we had a rainfall of 330 mm. We have seen in the past that whenever there is rainfall, there is waterlogging in Hindmata, Gandhi Market, Sion, Parel, Milan Subaway, etc. This is the first time that it hasn't been," BJP spokesperson Shaina N.C. said in a video.

Acknowledging the coordinated efforts of the Mahayuti government, administration, and various agencies, including the NDRF, Indian Air Force, Navy, and the BMC, the BJP spokesperson said, "The agencies worked unitedly to ensure that all 481 pumping stations were operational, along with 200 pumping stations at the Railways to prevent disruptions on the Harbour and Central Lines," she added.

Highlighting Mumbai's challenging geography, she emphasised, "Mumbai, an amalgamation of seven islands, presents significant topographical challenges."

Appreciating the efforts of the government, she said that despite the challenges, the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and the administration "worked tirelessly" from the disaster room to ensure timely cleaning of drains and prevention of water clogging in low-lying areas.

"These are conscious efforts in the right direction," said Shaina N.C, adding that critics should "acknowledge the concerted efforts" of all agencies and stakeholders involved.

