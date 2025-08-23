West Bengal NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT, Round 2 Counselling Dates Revealed!

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) announced the West Bengal NEET UG 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results today, August 23, on its official website, wbmcc.nic.in. Candidates can access the revised provisional merit list through the WBMCC portal's 'Download' column. The committee has provided reporting and admission requirements for Round 1 candidates, along with the allotment results.

Those who are assigned seats must report to the appropriate institutes with their original documents, the required fee, and a bond to confirm admission. Candidates who have been assigned seats at private medical colleges will have their admissions processed at several government medical colleges in Kolkata.

WB NEET UG 2025: Round 1 Reporting Schedule

According to the announcement, the timeline for Round 1 reporting and admission is as follows.

August 23: 12 PM to 5 p.m.

August 25-26: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (server time).

WB NEET 2025 Round 2 Counselling Dates:

The WBMCC has indicated that the Round 2 counseling dates will remain unchanged. Important dates for registration and results release are as follows:

Online registration: August 27-29.

Verification of candidates: August 28-30

Seat surrender at allotted college level: August 30 (10 a.m.–2 p.m.).

The list and seat matrix will be published on September 1.

Choice filling: September 1 to 3.

Seat allotment results: September 8.

College reporting: September 9-11

Earlier this week, two days after issuing the amended provisional merit list, the WBMCC abruptly halted the counselling and admission process. Four days later, the committee released the amended list of 11,178 qualified candidates for selection.