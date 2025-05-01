West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2025 to Be Announced on May 2: Here’s How to Check!

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is set to announce the Madhyamik Pariksha (Class 10) Result 2025 tomorrow, May 2, 2025. Students eagerly awaiting their results will be able to access them online shortly after the press conference announcement.

Where to Check the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025

Once the results are declared, students can check their scores on the following official websites:

wbbse.wb.gov.in

wbresults.nic.in

result.wbbsedata.com

The results will be available as provisional scorecards online. Students are advised to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools later.

Key Details About the West Bengal Madhyamik Exam 2025

This year, a total of 9,84,753 students appeared for the Madhyamik Pariksha, with more girls than boys participating in the exams. Of the total candidates, 5,55,950 were female.

After accessing the online results, students can download their provisional marksheets. The official marksheets and certificates will be distributed through their schools at a later date.

Stay tuned for the latest updates and access your Madhyamik results as soon as they are announced tomorrow.