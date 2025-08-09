VHP Demands Raksha Bandhan Holiday for All Gurukul Schools

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has, in a recent appeal, urged the Telangana government to make Raksha Bandhan, August 9 a holiday for Government, Private, and Gurukul Schools. Arguing that Raksha Bandhan holds both cultural and spiritual significance, VHP leaders argued that Rakhi Purnima ought to be accorded the same level of importance as other traditional events like Annadammula Panduga and Akka-Chellala Panduga.

The demand also carried a call for a Raksha Bandhan holiday, highlighting the need to maintain and promote Indian traditions among the younger generation. Heads from organizations such as NSS, ABVP, and BJYM supported the call, requesting the education department to make these festivals part of the school holiday list.

The VHP further urged the government to formally recognize the cultural and emotional needs of students living in residential educational institutions. They called on the state’s education department to issue immediate orders granting a fixed weekly holiday for all Gurukul schools in Telangana.

As of now, there has been no official response from the government regarding the proposal, but the demand has been gaining attention among parents, educators, and child welfare advocates who believe it could bring about a positive change in the lives of Gurukul students.

