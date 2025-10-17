Uttar Pradesh Schools Holiday October 20-23, 2025: Diwali Break Details

The festive season is here, and students across India are set to enjoy exciting holidays. In Uttar Pradesh, the Education Department has announced that all schools, including government and private institutions, will remain closed for Diwali holidays from October 20 to October 23, 2025. With October 19 falling on a Sunday, students will get a continuous five-day holiday, perfect for celebrating the festival with family and friends or going on short trips.

Uttar Pradesh: Extended Diwali Holidays

The Diwali holiday schedule in Uttar Pradesh covers multiple celebrations. October 20 and 21 are observed as Diwali holidays, October 22 is a Govardhan Puja holiday, and October 23 marks Bhai Dooj, also a school holiday. Some private schools have conducted their last classes today and will start the holiday period from October 18, 2025.

These holidays provide students with a chance to relax, participate in traditional rituals, and spend quality time with family while also completing any holiday homework.

Diwali Date Confusion: October 20 or October 21?

This year, there is some ambiguity regarding the main day of Diwali. The Amavasya Tithi, which determines Diwali, spans two days, leading to confusion over whether the festival falls on October 20 or October 21. According to astrologers and various reports, October 20 is considered the primary day for Diwali holidays and Lakshmi Puja.

Rajasthan Schools Also Observe Extended Holidays

In Rajasthan, schools have announced a longer holiday period for Diwali. The Diwali holiday in the state extends from October 13 to October 24, 2025, giving students 12 days off to participate in festivities, family gatherings, and cultural events.

Jammu Schools Remain Closed Until November 2

All government and aided schools in the Jammu division will observe Pooja holidays from October 19 to November 2, 2025. The Directorate of School Education Jammu, through Personal Officer Manisha, stated that schools will reopen on Monday, November 3. These holidays allow students sufficient time for celebrations, family activities, and holiday assignments.

A Season of Festive Holidays

The upcoming festivals provide students and teachers with valuable time to rest, celebrate, and rejuvenate. With extended holidays in Uttar Pradesh, Jammu, and Rajasthan, students can enjoy Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, and other festive traditions without worrying about schoolwork.

Also read: Schools Holiday on October 17: Check State-Wise Holiday List Here