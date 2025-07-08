UPMSP Releases UP Board 10th and 12th Scrutiny Results 2025; Direct link here!

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the UP Board's 10th and 12th Scrutiny Results for 2025 on July 8, 2025. Candidates who had applied for re-evaluation can now find their revised marks on the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

Knowing the Scrutiny Process

The scrutiny process involved a thorough re-checking of tens of thousands of answer sheets to identify any errors in calculation, addition of marks, or missed scores. This process ensures that students receive accurate and fair scores.

How to Check Your UP Board Scrutiny Result 2025

To check your UP Board Scrutiny Result 2025, follow these steps:

Visit the official website, upmsp.edu.in

Scroll down to the "Important Information and Download" section

Click on the 2025 Intermediate or High School examination result link, whichever your location

A PDF document of the roll numbers of the candidates whose grades have been modified will appear on the screen

What is in the UP Board Scrutiny Result 2025

The online UPMSP scrutiny result in PDF can have the following details:

Board name

Result name

Candidate names and roll numbers

Mother's and Father's Name

Original marks/grades obtained

Final re-evaluated scores obtained

Eligibility status

Grading System

UPMSP has decided on the grading system of the UP Board 10th and 12th exams. The grades can be included in the new mark sheet of the UP board result. Students can use the grading system of the UP board to get their grade point average (GPA).

How to Apply for UP Board Scrutiny Result 2025

Students who wish to apply for verification or scrutiny of their UP board exam results may follow these steps:

Approach the concerned school authority and obtain an application form

Complete the application form and submit supporting documents

Remit the application fee of INR 500 through a challan and submit the receipt along with the application

Apply to the UP board regional office in a self-addressed, stamped cover

Important Dates

UP board high school result: April 25, 2025

UP Board Class 12th result: April 25, 2025

Last date of applying for verification of marks: May 19, 2025

UP board 10th and 12th scrutiny result date: July 8, 2025

By doing so and knowing the scrutiny process, students can get the right and honest scores in their UP Board exams.

