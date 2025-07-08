UPMSP Releases UP Board 10th and 12th Scrutiny Results 2025; Direct link here!
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the UP Board's 10th and 12th Scrutiny Results for 2025 on July 8, 2025. Candidates who had applied for re-evaluation can now find their revised marks on the official website, upmsp.edu.in.
Knowing the Scrutiny Process
The scrutiny process involved a thorough re-checking of tens of thousands of answer sheets to identify any errors in calculation, addition of marks, or missed scores. This process ensures that students receive accurate and fair scores.
How to Check Your UP Board Scrutiny Result 2025
To check your UP Board Scrutiny Result 2025, follow these steps:
- Visit the official website, upmsp.edu.in
- Scroll down to the "Important Information and Download" section
- Click on the 2025 Intermediate or High School examination result link, whichever your location
- A PDF document of the roll numbers of the candidates whose grades have been modified will appear on the screen
What is in the UP Board Scrutiny Result 2025
The online UPMSP scrutiny result in PDF can have the following details:
- Board name
- Result name
- Candidate names and roll numbers
- Mother's and Father's Name
- Original marks/grades obtained
- Final re-evaluated scores obtained
- Eligibility status
Grading System
UPMSP has decided on the grading system of the UP Board 10th and 12th exams. The grades can be included in the new mark sheet of the UP board result. Students can use the grading system of the UP board to get their grade point average (GPA).
How to Apply for UP Board Scrutiny Result 2025
Students who wish to apply for verification or scrutiny of their UP board exam results may follow these steps:
- Approach the concerned school authority and obtain an application form
- Complete the application form and submit supporting documents
- Remit the application fee of INR 500 through a challan and submit the receipt along with the application
- Apply to the UP board regional office in a self-addressed, stamped cover
Important Dates
- UP board high school result: April 25, 2025
- UP Board Class 12th result: April 25, 2025
- Last date of applying for verification of marks: May 19, 2025
- UP board 10th and 12th scrutiny result date: July 8, 2025
By doing so and knowing the scrutiny process, students can get the right and honest scores in their UP Board exams.
