Ujjain Schools to Close on Mondays from July 14 to August 13, Here's Why

The district administration at Ujjain announced that government and private schools in the city limits would be kept closed on Mondays between July 14 and August 11, 2025. The decision was taken keeping in view the weekly Lord Mahakaleshwar processions during the sacred months of Shravan and Bhadrapad.

Alternative Classes on Sundays

For students not to miss their studies, schools shall remain open on the previous Sundays, i.e., July 13, 20, 27, and August 3, 10, 2025. This is done to balance study timetables with the important religious happenings in the city.

Safety and Convenience

As per District Collector Roshan Kumar Singh, the initiative to close schools on Mondays is driven by the necessity of protecting the students and preventing traffic jams due to the processions. District Education Officer Anand Sharma further contributed that this action serves to protect the convenience and safety of parents and students, who would otherwise be inconvenienced due to road blockades and traffic jams.

Previous Implementation and Community Reaction

This is the second time Ujjain has taken this route. According to Anand Sharma, the same timetable was maintained two years ago as well. Manohar Giri, the head of the State Employees Union, however, raised concerns that Sunday classes would become a strain for working parents with inflexible timings.

Extra Holiday for Royal Procession

A municipal holiday of special significance has been declared on August 18, when a grand procession of royalty is to be held on the full moon day of Bhadrapad.

School and Parental Dates of Importance

School Holiday Dates: Mondays - July 14, 21, 28; August 4, 11, 2025

Alternative Class Days: Sundays - July 13, 20, 27; August 3, 10, 2025

Reason: To effectively manage school activities during procession-induced congestion

Special Case: August 18 municipal holiday for the royal procession

While Ujjain prepares for this special scheduling scenario, schools, parents, and the public are to make adjustments to the modified school calendar by harmonizing religious practices and learning requirements.

